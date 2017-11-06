Davis & Elkins College and Davis Medical Center celebrate partnership

Elkins community members, healthcare professionals, and college students gathered to celebrate a new partnership that offers a unique opportunity.

A new partnership between Davis & Elkins College and Davis Medical Center will serve the community by better preparing current and future nursing students to better handle patient care in various scenarios.

The Center for Advanced Clinical Learning is a simulation lab and facility for D&E nursing students and the hospital’s nurses to learn and practice in a realistic and risk-free environment.

“To bring our nurses who are even seasoned to work with the students, to have to opportunity for the nurses to come in to demonstrate some of their skill set and to practice some of their skill set is something that you don’t always see. Larger hospitals, yes, but smaller community hospitals this is a wonderful opportunity for our community,” said Davis Medical Center’s Director of Education Brenda Mason, APRN, DNP, FNP-BC.

The ribbon cutting event allowed community members, students, and healthcare professionals to get a look inside the specially designed learning lab.

The lab teaches students how to recognize and respond to a clinical situation in a simulated setting so students will be better prepared in actual clinical situations.

“There are many, many times when nurses come on to a work site, they may never have encountered a particular emergency before or a particular set of circumstances or an unfolding scenario. In this sort of situation we can unfold a scenario for them,” said Davis & Elkins Professor of Nursing and Certified Health Simulation Educator Denice Reese, PRN.

Future enhancements to the facility will include closed-circuit video and two-way mirrors, enabling professors to observe and sometimes film students’ actions without being in the room.

Simulation labs like these give nursing students a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience before going out into the medical field.