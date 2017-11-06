WVU's Collegiate Recovery Program Provides Safe Space for Students

“It’s really something else. It’s honestly its very captivating for me. Sometimes I think about it and I have no words. I’m at a loss for them. I don’t know what to say. All I know is how I feel and I feel very fortunate,” said West Virginia University student Merwis Haidar, when speaking about WVU’s Collegiate Recovery Program.

Haidar is now two years sober, and uses his story to help other students at what has become known as “Serenity Place”.

“The experiences may not be mirrored in exactly the same, but they’re largely similar,” he said. “You can engage with someone and show them that you’ve been where they are and you can help them because the things that you did, the steps that you took you gained from it and it was fruitful.”

Peer support is at the core of the WVU Collegiate Recovery Program’s mission, giving students who have dealt with addiction in a variety of ways a place for healthy social interactions.

“You can recover,” said WVU Collegiate Recovery Program director Cathy Yura. “You can really have a pretty harsh story and you can recover. That’s helped the students who maybe have someone in their life who is struggling say no they can choose.”

Yura says the relapse rate among college students is 90%. WVU is one of approximately 170 universities across the country who have started a similar program.

Serenity Place offers different activities each week that are self-soothing like yoga and meditation, cooking classes, art therapy, book studies or even movie nights, and there’s only one rule.

“Nobody asks anybody. They everyone is welcome,” Yura said.

Students can share their stories if they wish with peer recovery coaches, or just feel safe within the community that WVU’s Collegiate Recovery Program has created.

Even the walls tell a story. They are adorned with the mural "Journey Through An Addiction" by Ruth Blackwell-Rogers, which depicts the addiction struggle of a close friend of Rogers.

“Community is really key to having someone understand you and understanding that there’s hope,” Yura said.

Yura, Haidar and other students speak to classes across campus, sharing their stories and raising awareness.

“I think a lot of people realize it’s a problem, but most of them don’t believe there’s a finite solution to that problem,” said Haidar.

They believe the more people they engage, the more people come to visit Serenity Place, which creates a larger community and support group to give hope to those who are struggling.

"Serenity Place" is located at 369 Oakland Street in Morgantown.

For more information about the WVU Collegiate Recovery Program, or resources if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, visit their website here.