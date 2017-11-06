Color the World Orange proclamation made in Elkins

Elkins Mayor Van Broughton has proclaimed Nov. 6 as Color the World Orange Day.

Color the World Orange Day is spreading awareness to the Elkins community and the world about Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a nerve disorder that causes chronic pain after an injury or trauma.

Shanna Parlock is a CRPS sufferer and is happy her community stands behind her.

“This proclamation is really amazing because it's going to help people around here who might have the disorder maybe even be able to get the proper treatment and diagnoses because the earlier it’s treated and diagnosed, the more success you have at managing the pain and keeping it from spreading,” said Parlock.

Parlock has been spreading community awareness about the disorder since her diagnosis and raising funds for treatment to aid her symptoms and others.