CEO of world's largest law firm visits WVU

CEO of the world's largest law firm and West Virginia Native is speaking at West Virginia University on Monday.

Elliot Portnoy will reflect on how his Mountain State roots and WVU connections have contributed to his professional success and continue to help him lead a $2 billion business.

Portnoy hopes to inspire the next generation of students at West Virginia University.

"If they reach out to people like me who started here, may have left and doing things elsewhere around the world. That there's a huge affinity and willingness on our part to reach back and help people, and to recognize that they should have the confidence in themselves, what they've learned here to do literally anything that they want," said Portnoy.

As Global CEO of Dentons, Portnoy is responsible for managing the firm's client services at more than 155 locations across 66 countries.