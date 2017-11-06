Eat'n Park Restaurants annual "Caring for Kids" fundraiser and car giveaway going on in November

Eat'n Park in Clarksburg is participating in the restaurant's annual 'Caring for Kids' fundraiser event.

The prize is a new 2018 Ford Escape. To enter to win the new Escape, you can go to the Eat'n Park in Clarksburg and buy tickets for two dollars a piece. All of the proceeds from the tickets will go to the WVU Medicine Children's.

Caitlin Schweighhardt, community partnership coordinator for Eat'n Park restaurants, said "This campaign is so important to us. It is important to us across all our Eat'n Park restaurants and especially here in Clarksburg. It ensures that kids have access to the important health care that they need."

You can purchase a ticket for the "Caring for Kids' campaign through December 10.

Locally, the Ford Escape has been donated by Chenoweth Ford.