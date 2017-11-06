Wesley United Methodist to host 9th annual community Thanksgiving dinner

Wesley United Methodist Church is hosting its ninth annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the Wesley Church youth center.

Take out and delivery is available from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Orders must be made before 3 p.m. the day before.

"It is a dinner that is open to anybody. While we do feed the homeless, it is also for anybody that just wants to come. We serve a lot of seniors. We serve international students. Actually we have several families that just come and spend the day with us and they work as my volunteers," said Karen Kelly King, organizer.

If you eat at Chili's between now and November 12 and mention the community Thanksgiving dinner, they will donate 10% of the sales to the cause.