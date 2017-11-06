3-year-old boy killed in Elkins vehicle accident

A 3-year-old boy was killed in a vehicle accident Thursday in Elkins.

Authorities responded to the two-vehicle accident at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Route 250.

Four people were transported to Davis Medical Center, including the boy, police said. He was later transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The Elkins Police Department is investigating the accident. The Elkins Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and Randolph County EMS also responded.