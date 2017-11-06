Highland Clarksburg Hospital hosts its first emergency live-dril - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Highland Clarksburg Hospital hosts its first emergency live-drill on Tuesday

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Highland-Clarksburg Hospital will hold its first live drill Tuesday in collaboration with Clarksburg Police, Clarksburg Fire and EMS as well as other regional partners. 

Residents, business owners and motorists may notice emergency vehicles on the road between the drill hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highland Clarksburg Hospital has assembled a team of experts for the event that moves beyond classroom training to offer an opportunity to actively participate in emergency scenarios. 

