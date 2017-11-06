City of Bridgeport starts new tradition with 'Letters to Santa' box

The City of Bridgeport is looking to start a new tradition for its residents with the addition of a "Letters to Santa" box outside the Bridgeport Municipal Complex.

The Bridgeport community is encouraged to write letters to Santa. Each letter will receive a response back.

The idea for the letter box has been a long time coming.

"Just different projects going on and not being able to find the "right" Santa box to put out front in City Hall and I came across one this summer and so I jumped on it and bought it and knew that this was the right year to start it," said Andrea Kerr, city clerk.

The last day for Bridgeport residents to submit letters is December 13.