WVU's Amateur Radio Club Keeping Community Connected with Loved Ones After Hurricanes

Officials in Puerto Rico say it will take months to fully restore cell phone service after a hurricane ravaged the island on September 20. So how are people there communicating with their loved ones?

Students at West Virginia University are offering a solution.

“This is why the amateur radio service exists is to be communication in times when we’re the only option,” said William Howard, Vice President of the WVU Amateur Radio Club.

With many people in the WVU community still struggling to contact loved ones in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the WVUARC is offering help, an idea that began after learning one of their fellow students was in need.

“We started off by collecting a message from that student and then a day or two before we were going to send it out her parents called her,” Howard explained. “They had cell service again. That’s that cell service is being restored in those areas, but there’s still a large portion of the island without.”

So how will these radio transmissions work?

First, the club will gather a message of up to 25 characters to send to Puerto Rico and transmit it from The Shack on the 10th floor of the campus’s Engineering Sciences Building

“We transmit that message using our radio equipment to a network of operators who then convey that all the way to Puerto Rico,” said Troy Pallay, WVUARC Communications Director. “Then it gets written down again and given to the person it needs to go to.”

“We can make contact directly from this building to Puerto Rico, but in order for us to actually get the message there it’s more reliable for us to go through the National Traffic System,” Howard, who is a junior electrical engineering major, continued. “Those people are trained and they know how to uh they’ve done it before.”

The WVU Amateur Radio Club aren’t the only group of ham radio operators helping out, in fact while our cameras were there radio operators in Florida shared their stories of helping in a similar way

“Whenever there’s communications breakdowns with cell phone tower equipment, ham radio operators come in and help people communicate because sometimes that’s the only communication available,” said Pallay, a junior computer and electrical engineering major. “We figured we have the equipment to help out.

“It’s great to be able to use our skills to benefit people and we really look forward to practicing that that skill,” added Howard.

If you wish to contact a loved one in Puerto Rico you can e-mail tmpallay@mix.wvu.edu or visit the WVUARC’s website by clicking here.