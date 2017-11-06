UHC and United Home Health celebrate National Home Care month

The month of November is National Home Care month. United Home Health, an entity of United Hospital Center, is a major provider of care and serves seven counties.

United Home Health serves more than 400 patients a day. Home care is needed for some patients to be able to leave the hospital and attempt to get back to their daily lives.

"I think the biggest thing is they can have their care in the home. They don't have to remain in the hospital to get all that care. We can take care of them at home and we can keep them there even if they start having symptoms," said Julie Perine, nurse manager.

Wound care is a major part of what home care nurses administer in the homes.