Meadowbrook Mall Holds Annual Purchase With a Purpose

The 13th annual Purchase With a Purpose, sponsored by Dan Cava's Toyota World, took place between 6-9pm Sunday night.

While shoppers at the Meadowbrook mall are getting a jump on buying Christmas presents they will also be able to participate in charity. $5 tickets were available for purchase leading up to the event and could be bought at all mall entrances throughout the night. These tickets gave shoppers a chance to win raffles and door prizes that were pulled every five minuets.

Along with winning prizes, shoppers could take advantage of the many store discounts and sales happening in the mall. Shops throughout the mall offered steep discounts, buy one get one deals, and limited time sales during the event. If shoppers got tired of walking around the stores, they could head to center stage to watch performances by the Glenville State Jazz Band, Mikasa Dance Company's, RCB Jazz Band, and In Step Dance & Fitness.

Beth Skidmore, program assistant at Harrison County 4-H is grateful for the opportunity to spread awareness about her cause and get people in the community together. "The mall does offer this for non-profit charity organizations and it's a great way for us to kick start off our cause for helping kids to go to camp but it's also a great way to start off a little early on Christmas shopping."

100% of the proceeds from the tickets went to participating non-profit agencies such as WVU Children's Hospital, Harrison County 4-H and Barbour County Relay for Life to name a few.