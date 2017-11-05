WVU hosts hurricane relief and awareness forum

Hurricane relief efforts are still going strong to aid the victims of the recent devastation in Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas.

Sunday afternoon in the Evansdale Crossing Building, the WVU Sierra Student Coalition partnered with Mountaineers for Progress to not only raise money for supplies and rebuilding, but also to educate members of the community on how to be prepared for future storms.

Group members wanted to make sure people know that there are things they can do to help stop these natural disasters.

“When people see things on the news that are frightening and completely horrifying like these hurricanes, there’s this instinctive apathy, what is it we can do as individuals? Well, there are things that we can do. We can raise funds to provide relief for the communities that were affected, and we can take action as individuals to to fight climate change,” said Co-Chair of the Environmental Action Group at Mountaineers for Progress, Penny Dacks.

The donation jars will be sent to each specific hurricane’s relief organizations.