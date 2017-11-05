Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gives Swimming Tips for Parents

Teaching children to swim can be a difficult task.

On Saturday, Debbie Meyer, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, held a swim clinic at the Harrison County YMCA. She held the clinic for youth members of the Hayst Swim Team, but said most of the information she shared can apply to swimmers of all skills.

If you are trying to teach your child how to swim this winter, she said her biggest piece of advice is to give them confidence in the water.

"So if you have a child that you are trying to get to swim and they are screaming and crying, number 1, don't give up on them and because they are crying don't take them out. This is a life saving measure that you are doing," said Meyer.

You can contact the Harrison County YMCA at 304-623-3303 for information about their aquatic program and swim lessons.

