Bingo fundraiser held to benefit Visiting Homemaker Inc.



Members of the community in Monongalia County enjoyed a game of Bingo while supporting a good cause.

They gathered at the Morgantown Knights of Columbus, where a semi- annual bingo fundraiser raised money for a local organization.

Visiting Homemaker Service is an agency that began in 1962. It provides in home care to people of all ages.

"We have home help aids who assist with personal care, light housekeeping, laundry, grocery shopping, meal preparation. We are a United Way Agency, and we provide services based on family income. So we're one of the agencies who do services even free if the clients income is low enough," said Judy Brennen, Director of Visiting Homemaker Services.

The community gathered to support the cause and enjoy a classic game of bingo.

"I think it's wonderful the amount of community support in this community for the underprivileged and people who are truly in need, our senior citizens, is wonderful," said Mary Lynn Cocco, Member of the Visiting Homemaker Association Board.

Over 700 families are enrolled in the before and after school program that Visiting Homemaker Service provides. These take place at Cheat Lake, Brookhaven, Mountain View, and North Elementary Schools.

"It's great, when I was a school principal, we were involved in the after school program, and it's such a valuable resource to all of our parents, and the students," said Cocco.

In the past fiscal year, 17,000 hours of service was provided by Visiting Homemakers, and this fundraiser will help to serve even more.

"People love to play bingo, and we hope it will make everybody happy. We have door prizes, to give out, so hopefully, I'm excited because the money will go back into care for clients," said Brennen.