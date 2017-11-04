Marion County Tech Center Club Helps Homeless

Colton Daft of the Marion County Technical Center’s DECA club loves seeing the members work together for the betterment of the community. Tonight, the club has put on a canned food drive, and will camp out outside of the school in cardboard boxes to experience what life for the homeless is like.

Faculty Advisor, Kathy Lupo knows this helps not only to provide aid to locals in need, it also serves as a training ground to mold the tech school’s leaders to become better in business, marketing and teamwork.

“If we go to the humane society, they’re in dire need of help just to work with the dogs and cats, and then they do the nursing home visitations, so it’s trying to make them well-rounded as leaders, and helping them to communicate with various levels of people,” added Lupo.