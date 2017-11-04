Morgantown Strongman Competition Extends Halloween Fun

The Halloween season continued into this weekend as a strongman competition in Morgantown featured a costume theme.

Viking Performance Training held a strongman event, with 33 participants, that showcased weightlifting in an exciting way. Competitors were timed in lifting gradually heavier weight, and also competed in timed events. The strongman tour has become more and more popular, especially in the area.

The strongman is a growing community and it’s something that is very intriguing to watch, and it’s also very intriguing to do. It’s a lot more than just regular weightlifting type of stuff, so it’s very fun, we’re gonna have a fun atmosphere today," said Promoter Paul Mouser.

Costumes included superheroes, video game characters and even a Star Wars wookie.