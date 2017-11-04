Old Stone House in Morgantown Open House

The oldest stone building in Morgantown is not only a historical landmark but serves the community through charity.

The Service League of Morgantown was gifted the house during the bicentennial. Since then it has used the house to help the community in various ways, once a tea shop and now a gift shop. The gift shop is run by the service league, a group of volunteers dedicated to helping the community of Morgantown and giving back. The building sells handmade crafts, locally sourced items, and products from West Virginia companies.

The service league partners with different organizations throughout the area, covering a wide range of non-profits from Pantry Plus More to rape and domestic violence groups.

The proceeds made from these sales goes back into the community and since the program starts in 2008, the league has donates over $28,000 to non-profits in the Morgantown area.

Members of the group are happy to give back and service those in the community. Some members have been with the groups since 1962 and have seen the benefits of working with these organizations.

"We feel really quite fortunate to have part of the history of Morgantown and Monongalia county..." said Service League Preside Iris Smith. We "then have a wonderful place to be able to draw people and make enough money to give back to the community."

Throughout the holiday months, customer shopping at the store will be helping out these non-profits.

On any of the date below the shop will donate 10% of it's profits to the corresponding organization.

Nov.6-12 Bartlett House

Nov13-19 Community Kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church

Nov20-26 Morgantown Area Meals on Wheels

Nov27-Dec3 St. Ursula Food Pantry & Outreach

Dec.4-10 Rape and Domestic Violence (RDVIC)

Dec11-17 Scott's Run Settlement House

Dec18-30 In Touch and Concerned

Visit the Service League of Morgantown's facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OldStoneHouseGiftShop to learn more or donate.