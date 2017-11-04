Family Community Day held as part of WVU's Celebration of International Games Week



"It's a celebration of games and bringing communities together through the value of educational, social, and recreational games. And games are really big in education now, and they are everywhere, in all disciplines," said Beth Toren, Co-Coordinator of International Games Week at WVU.

Family Community Day of International Games Week at WVU is filled with opportunities for learning.

"We have games of all kinds. Board games. Magic the gathering, Pokemon, all kinds of video games. There's prizes, giveaways for everyone, prizes for tournaments. There's a Mario Kart Tournament, and live Jeopardy," said Toren.

Amanda Bennett is a member of the WVU Collegiate Gaming Club. She says it has been a great way to help her take a break from school work.

"I am personally a part of it just because it gives me an outlet for all of the stress that accumulates through the course of just everyday college life. And I have a gaming PC, so that's my main focus with that. I can compete and play with some of the other members of the club through Discord, which is the shirt I have on as well, but just the team building is a huge part of it," said Bennett.

Bennett agrees that education always shows up in gaming.

"I would say the educational part of it would be that they can work together for something like the local play games. And for the Mario Kart, that's just more fun honestly, but the local play games have a team building aspect," said Bennett.

Also a part of the gaming was Jeopardy style trivia that is WVU themed. This included Questions on the topics of President Gee, The Pride of West Virginia, and WVU Sports.