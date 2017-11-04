Annual Christmas at the Barn event held in Preston County

This weekend the annual Christmas at the Barn event was held in Preston County.

This is an annual show and sale that gets everybody in the Christmas spirit.

Over 45 vendors offer vintage Christmas items, folk art, antiques, handmade jewelry, and more.

Visitors are able to browse and shop barns, corn cribs, out buildings and hay sheds that have been artistically decorated, transforming them into mini shops.

The event started 20 years ago at a Cabin. This is the second year it is being held in the larger barn venue.

"A lot of people say this is their first taste of Christmas for the year and they can start their shopping and we play Christmas Music and it's just a very nice atmosphere here," said Joyce McCune, Creator of the Event.

There was even a 'Sugar Shack' at the Barn, where shoppers could indulge in sweet treats.