Gaming for a Great Cause: One Store Hosts 25-hour Charity Event

The Four Horseman Comics and Gaming Store at the Meadowbrook Mall held an event for charity on Saturday afternoon.

The store raised money for the Children's Miracle Network as part of the event, Extra Life.

Extra Life is a 24-hour event where gamers and friends can come together and play games and win prizes all for a great cause.

Organizers said this was the first year for the event at the Meadowbrook Mall.

Brian Moats, organizer, said "So Extra Life is a charity benefiting the Children's Miracle Network. It started in 2008 or 2009 when a group of gamers got together, organized a 24-hour event where games are played and the money is donated to Children's Miracle Network."

This year's event is actually 25 hours long because of Daylight Savings Time.