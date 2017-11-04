Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist holds swim clinic at Harrison County YMCA

The Harrison County YMCA hosted a special guest Saturday afternoon.

The YMCA and its swim team, HAYST, received instruction from a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Debbie Meyer, gold medalist at the 1968 games in Mexico City, held a clinic to teach technique and tips to youth swimmers.

This was her first clinic in Harrison County. She let all the participants wear her gold medals and said she greatly enjoyed her time in Clarksburg.

"The kids were fantastic, very intrigued by what I was saying. They're listening skills were awesome and they did everything I asked and I couldn't have been happier," said Meyer.

