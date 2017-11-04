Author of "The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll" holds book signing at Bridgeport Public Library

The Bridgeport Public Library hosted Candace Nelson this afternoon. She is the author of "The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll" book.

The book features pepperoni rolls from across the state.

Nelson said even though pepperoni rolls remain a staple across the state, Harrison County has deep roots when it comes to the famous roll.

"The pepperoni roll has deep roots in the North Central West Virginia area so being able to come back here and talk to people about the roots and how it got started, especially talking to people about which one is their favorite, that is always fun," said Nelson.

Her book, "The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll", is available on Amazon and at WVU Press Online.