Police Searching For Escapee In Randolph County

The West Virginia State Police is looking for a man who escaped custody this afternoon.

State Police in Randolph County are looking for Sampson Odell IV. Odell is 6' 3" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

Odell was being transported by Preston County personnel when he escaped at the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and U.S. Route 250 on Corridor H.

He was wanted on charges from Maryland and was listed as armed and dangerous before his arrest. Any tips regarding Odell or his location can be sent to the Elkins State Police barracks at (304) 637-0200.

Elkins State Police are investigating the incident.