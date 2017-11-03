MCHD epidemiologist retires after more than 40 years of service

An integral part of several county health departments has retired after more than 40 years.

Robert W. White II, the regional epidemiologist for the Monongalia County Health Department, retired on Tuesday.

“I think we make an impact,” White said. “After 41 years of doing restaurant inspections and disease inspections and follow ups and just giving people some piece of mind I think that’s important and that’s what gives me a lot of job satisfaction.”

“It’s not going to be a position that’s easily filled,” said Dr. Lee Smith, executive director of the Monongalia County Health Department. “He has big shoes to fill for whoever takes that that employment on.”

During his career White was responsible for investigating diseases, their causes, and other health emergencies such as anthrax in the aftermath of September 11 and a potential case of Ebola.

“Some of the more sobering things, I got a call at 3 in the morning from the medical examiner that a 16-year-old had died from bacterial meningitis,” White remembered. “That’s when public health really goes to work, both with the media and with response and trying to trace back where the child may have become ill and treat the family members.”

He also worked as a sanitarian aide for the Marion County Health Department before transferring to Monongalia County where he earned his Master of Public Health.

While there were some serious times, White also remembers some of the lighter moments.

“I did an investigation of a restaurant where we had live roaches in the hot dog sauce,” he said. “Had to take care of that. We had a mix up in the computer system and we had a monkey placed in our infectious disease system and it had to be investigated just like a human.”

White worked with health departments in seven area counties including Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge and Barbour.

“In all those counties it becomes personal because those health departments are doing a vital job,” White said. “We don’t publicize what we do, but we know what we do is important.”

“Bob’s been very efficient and effective in dealing with the various illnesses,” Dr. Smith said. “He is will known to the hospitals as well as the health departments from all of those seven counties.”