West Virginia University Celebrates International Games Week

It is International Games Week at West Virginia University.

This is also celebrated in 53 Countries and on all seven continents.

The week is a celebration of games and bringing communities together through the value of educational, social and recreational games.

A series of events were held all week long, including a game developers student showcase and an opportunity to play arcade games.

"I hope what they really see is what we've gotten out of the lessons that we've learned here because we've applied everything we've learned here at West Virginia University to making games and how simple it is for anyone that is willing to try hard to get into game development. As long as you're willing to put in the work and time, you can make games yourself," said Tristan Snyder, President of WVU Game Developers Club.

The event will conclude Saturday with a Family Community Day, where all types of games will be played from board games to rounds of Jeopardy.