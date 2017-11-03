Mon Power upgrades substation in Tucker County

Mon Power is upgrading a transmission substation in Tucker County near Thomas in an effort to connect a new wind farm to the regional electrical grid.

The wind farm project will provide electricity to more than 40,000 residents. The substation upgrade will enhance reliability for Mon Power Customers in the area.

“To accommodate that new electricity coming into the substation what we need to do is make sure that the equipment in the substation is adequate to interconnect this new electricity and get it out onto the grid,” said Mon Power spokesperson Todd Meyers.

The upgrade will include a new circuit breaker and relay devices and completion is slated for late November.