Suddenlink closes in Elkins

Suddenlink closed its doors at the office location in Elkins on Friday, October 27.

The City of Elkins held a public meeting during the council's regular meeting Thursday night for residents to voice their complaints and concerns about the Suddenlink office closing.

Many residents are concerned about bill pay and product service issues and travel to the closest locations can be more than an hour for some in Randolph County.

“In concern about people who don’t have access to checking accounts or don’t have access to the internet, the way that I think Suddenlink is expecting people to do business with them, there are people in our community that don’t have access to that. So, there’s a concern for those people,” said city clerk Jessica Sutton.

Suddenlink officials have confirmed payments can be accepted at Beverly City Hall for residents outside the Elkins area.

The city and county have retained Kay Casto and Chaney law firm of Charleston to represent the concerns about the potential breach of the franchise agreement.