Construction at Mountaineer Center "Ahead of Schedule"

Work is well underway on Mountaineer Center, the new community wellness facility at Mylan Park.

March-Westin, the general contractor for the project, say it’s ahead of schedule.

“We’re excited that this is gonna be a community facility that’s gonna be able to serve Morgantown for a long time,” said Ron Justice, President of the Mylan Park Board.

Once it’s complete the Mountaineer Center will be home to community events and athletes.

The construction began in late August and the pools and track, that were three years in the making, are starting to take shape.

“We have about 80 percent of the foundations in for the pool building,” said Dave Mahalick, Superintendent with March-Westin. “We started the masonry about a week ago, working on the elevator shaft, the main elevator shaft. We’re going to start setting structural steel on Monday the 6th. We’ve got a few loads of steel on site right now. They are digging out the track and the track building right now.”

March-Westin is also currently working on building the dive tower and platforms as well as beginning the parking area.

The nearly $40 million facility will be the home of the West Virginia University swimming and diving, track and cross-country teams.

The track and field complex will include an eight lane competition track, areas for field events, a cross-country trail, seating for 1,000 spectators and be circled by a walking track for public use.

The aquatic center will have a 50-meter eight lane competition pool and separate diving pool and accommodate 1,200 spectators. In addition there will be an indoor community pool with a slide and an outdoor splash patio.

Now that construction is underway, the Mylan Park Board is already preparing for its opening.

“What we’re doing right now is meeting with a lot of the stakeholders that will be using the facility to try to iron out times that they would need it, how we’re going to schedule it,” Justice said. “There’s a lot of meetings going on, but everything so far has been very good. There’s been a great deal of cooperation.”

Justice says they are also meeting with local government officials to provide updates and try to make sure the public is aware of the project’s progress as well.

The project has already moved 60,000 square yards of Earth, and is still going. Construction will continue through winter, but certain steps have to be taken first.

“We’ll be setting all the structural steel and putting the roof trusses on for the main pool,” Mahalick continued. “That will start happening mid to end of November we’ll be putting that structure together.”

Mountaineer Center is scheduled to be completed in two phases. The track is scheduled to open in September of 2018 and the pools in May of 2019.