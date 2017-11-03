Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Stonewood

A Jan-Care ambulance took at least one person to the hospital following an accident in Stonewood Friday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 officials.
A vehicle hit a utility pole on Cost Avenue, and a Jan-Care ambulance was nearby at the time of the accident. The ambulance transported an unknown number of people to the hospital, 911 officials said. Because the ambulance is part of a private company, 911 officials were not sure how many people were transported.
According to 911 officials, the power company that owns the utility pole is responding to the scene to remove the pole safely from the vehicle.
The Stonewood Police Department and Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.