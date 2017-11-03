Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Stonewood

A Jan-Care ambulance took at least one person to the hospital following an accident in Stonewood Friday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

A vehicle hit a utility pole on Cost Avenue, and a Jan-Care ambulance was nearby at the time of the accident. The ambulance transported an unknown number of people to the hospital, 911 officials said. Because the ambulance is part of a private company, 911 officials were not sure how many people were transported.

According to 911 officials, the power company that owns the utility pole is responding to the scene to remove the pole safely from the vehicle.

The Stonewood Police Department and Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.