Rominger Dental opens new office in Bridgeport

A new dentist office opened its doors on Friday, November 3.
Rominger Dental is located in the White Oaks development of Bridgeport.
Dr. Jaclyn Elsey Rominger is a Harrison County native, and is excited to share her smile with others.
The dental office is in the new retail section of White Oaks.
