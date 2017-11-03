Rominger Dental opens new office in Bridgeport - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Rominger Dental opens new office in Bridgeport

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
A new dentist office opened its doors on Friday, November 3.

Rominger Dental is located in the White Oaks development of Bridgeport. 

Dr. Jaclyn Elsey Rominger is a Harrison County native, and is excited to share her smile with others. 

The dental office is in the new retail section of White Oaks. 

