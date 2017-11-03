Salem University hosts first computer science camp for Harrison County students

The goal of one camp was to help students connect science and math to future, growing careers.

Salem University hosted its Drone Camp at the first in a yearly series of computer science camps.

The university, along with Harrison County Board of Education, is hoping to continue the series and include businesses in the fields of technology.Thrasher Engineering was one of the businesses they helped teach students about its drones. More than 15 ninth-grade students from Harrison County were then tasked with making their own drones out of Legos.

Salem University said it looks forward to what this program can provide to area students.

"Experiences like they are having right now is providing them an opportunity to learn, for example, engineering and technology, and it is helping them get a better understanding of what all those areas are all about and what opportunities are there," said Dr. Javaid Syed, Director of Information Technology & Computer Science at Salem University and the drone camp coordinator.

The students will come back in March to fly their drones.