Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosts November 'Business @ Breakfast'

Networking is a crucial part of businesses engaging in the community.

The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 'Business @ Breakfast' Friday morning at the Courtyard Marriott in Bridgeport. The chamber said it was the biggest attendance of the year for the monthly breakfast. The chamber said the meeting drew a large crowd because of the topic, Energy Speaks.

"It is something that is going in the area and impacts a lot of local businesses, employees and overall economy in our region here," said Kathy Wagner, chamber president.

The former president of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia and Dominion Energy were the key speakers.