Monongalia County Deputies arrest 2 men after recovering more than $15,000 worth of heroin

Monongalia County Deputies arrested two men after recovering more than $15,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Trevor Townsend, 26, of Morgantown, and Emory Chiles, 45, of Bronx, N.Y., were stopped by deputies at approximately 10:20 p.m. for a burned out tail light on I-79.

After deputies pulled the vehicle over, a K-9 unit determined that there were drugs in the vehicle, deputies said. Deputies then searched the the driver, Townsend, and passenger, Chiles.

Deputies found approximately 112 grams of heroin, a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun and $440 in cash on Chiles, according to a press release. Deputies said the street value of the heroin is approximately $15,000-$17,000.

Chiles has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and felon in possession of a firearm. Chiles was taken to the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $35,000.

Townsend was driving the vehicle with a revoked driver's license for a previous DUI, no insurance on the vehicle and an incorrect license plate, according to the sheriff's department.

Townsend has been charged with driving suspended/revoked for DUI, no insurance and improper registration. He was released after posting his bail.

