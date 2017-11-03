Eat'n Park celebrates veterans and active military with discount

Businesses provide deals for veterans and active military as Veterans Day approaches.
Eat'n Park Restaurants will be giving veterans and active military a 10 percent discount off their checks the entire month of November. The discount applies to all guests on the active or former military personnel's check.
The Eat'n Park in Clarksburg said it is happy to participate in the discount.
Clarksburg Studio
