WVU Boxing Club holds annual Blue and Gold Exhibition

Before the holiday season every year, the WVU Boxing Club Holds an event for a good cause.

"But by opening the doors, allowing the public to come in, bringing in a guest of honor, it was a way that we figured, it was an avenue for us to help someone in the community," said Brandon Lial, WVU Boxing Head Coach.

This year's Blue and Gold Exhibition is dedicated to raising money for a young boy named Will Harmon from West Preston School. He is suffering from multiple hereditary exostoses.

"It's just to give him a good time, let him watch a live show and it's also beneficial to us because some of our new members are able to get experience in front of a live crowd," said assistant coach Daniel Gibson.

Throughout the event, WVU boxers square off against each other for their first fight of the 2017 -2018 season.

"It's our opportunity to allow people to come in, see what pretty much goes on everyday at the gym, and in life spar and getting ready for our season," said Lial.

The crowd was encouraged to make donations of any amount to help the local family.

"It turns out to be bigger than what they think. Like at the beginning of the night, everybody is like, OK yeah, we're going to do a Blue and Gold, we're going to spar, the ones that haven't done it before. And then after they've done it, you know, they really feel a sense of pride knowing they have helped somebody out,' said Lial.

The WVU Boxing Club plans for this an event to be an annual tradition.

"This is like our one opportunity every year to try to give back to the community and we hope that we can keep it going year after year," said Lial.

You can donate to the cause at the GoFundMe page.