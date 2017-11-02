Recovering addict shares rehabilitation experience

Whether it is a friend, a family member, a co-worker, or even a personal struggle, the drug epidemic in West Virginia affects everyone.

One recovering addict shared her personal struggle with addiction and the professionals who saw her potential to be better.

West Virginia has the highest overdose rate in the United States and has seen an increase in crime rate, partially due to the epidemic of drug use. North Central Community Corrections is one piece of a larger mission to provide structure and rehabilitate citizens.



“There’s an attitude where people kind of don’t understand addiction; they have a little bit of knowledge about it, and they have a really big opinion about it, and unfortunately, their big opinion isn’t always based on fact," said substance abuse therapist Stuart Strong.



The community corrections program is an alternative to serving time in jail. This sentence may not seem as harsh, but the program has strict stipulations and guidelines for participation.



“When you are an addict, things that aren’t a big deal to some people are a big deal whenever you’re a recovering addict. I went through a lot with my addiction and they have helped me grow. I’ve learned a lot about myself," said Community Corrections participant Shae Dadisman.



Probation, community corrections, and drug court programs are designed to rehabilitate drug offenders throughout the state, help them change their lives.



“I hope that this type of program is helpful to people to change their life from what they have been used to and show them what they can be," said George Riggleman, Randolph County magistrate.



Each person handles addiction differently. Finding the core reason for the start of the addiction and helping offenders learn skills that lead to a healthy and productive lifestyle is the goal.



“I don’t care what you are running to. I don’t care if it’s drugs or alcohol or sex or gambling or shopping. I’m interested in what you are running from," continued Strong.



The programs aren’t easy but are designed to supervise the rehabilitation of citizens. While it's not always effective, those who have completed the program say it's worth the effort.

“To be where I am now, it’s big. I thank God every day. It could have been a lot worse, and I’m so thankful for everybody on the program because I am here. I’ve come a long way," said Dadisman.