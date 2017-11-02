Authorities recover drugs from Bridgeport motel

Authorities with the Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team South and the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at the Super 8 Motel in Bridgeport.

According to Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker, Nicholle Knotts, 23, of Philippi was arrested on capias warrants from Kanawha and Barbour counties.

Officers recovered approximately 25 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a substantial amount of drug paraphernalia, according to Walker.

The Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are continuing the investigation.