Randolph County talks drug rehabilitation programs

West Virginia has the highest overdose rate in the United States and has seen an increase in crime rate, partially due to the epidemic of drug use.

Probation, community corrections and drug court programs are designed to rehabilitate drug offenders throughout the state and help them change their lives. Randolph County Magistrate Judge George Riggleman said the program can help if participants allow it to.

The programs are designed to supervise the rehabilitation of citizens.