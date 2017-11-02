TALA historic tours and haunted house continue extra weekends

Halloween may be behind us, but one Lewis County attraction isn't ready to call it quits yet.

Both the haunted house and historic tours at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum will remain open for a few more days this year.

The haunted house will keep its doors open nights through Saturday, and the historic tours will wrap up next weekend.

Staff said high demand is keeping their doors open this year.

"There are so many people calling us and asking us about our November days and hours. We want to make sure that they're open for those folks when they come in," said operations manager Rebecca Jordan Gleason.

Contact the asylum at (304) 269-5070 for more information on hours and rates.