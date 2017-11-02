Former Elkins student receives surprise from Batman

A young man received a big surprise Thursday afternoon.

Austin Van Pelt is terminally ill and one of his wishes was to ride a bus, return to Elkins High School and visit some of his teachers and friends.

What he didn't expect was a visit from Batman.

The caped crusader had special gifts for Austin and delivered a motivational speech to everyone.

Batman also donated 100 posters and dvd's which the school will sell to help Van Pelt's family.

"The entire school, the principals, the staff has been absolutely wonderful in allowing us to come in and allow every student in this high school to participate. It's a little overwhelming because we didn't expect this," said Vicky Propst of WV Caring Hospice.

As an added surprise, Austin got to ride around campus in the Batmobile.

A hope rally was also held in front of the student body.