West Virginia issues domestic violence grants

Governor Jim Justice's office has announced a slew of Victims of Crime Act grants around the state.

In Lewis County, the VOCA grants were awarded to the county commission for victims services and to HOPE Inc. for the breadth of services the organization provides.

HOPE Inc. staff said they have a lot to offer the communities where they work.

"We can provide criminal and civil justice services, personal advocacy, we can assist them with protective orders, and we can help them with safety planning and crisis advocacy," said HOPE's Terri Flint.

Flint said they count on the grants to help provide those services year after year.