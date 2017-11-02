Governor's Office announces grants supporting PRO officers in schools

Governor Jim Justice's office has announced Justice Assistance Grants that will provide a Prevention Resource Officer in area schools.

The grants, spread to schools all around the state, help pay for those officers to spend their day in the schools mentoring students as they educate them on topics that wouldn't normally fall in a regular school curriculum.

Lewis County High School PRO Sgt. Michael Cayton said it's a job worth doing.

"The story of a path with alcohol, we got outside resources and that person got rehabilitation and they came back to me and said hey thank you and they shook my hand, said thanks for intervening and helping me out with this," said Cayton.

Locally, the grants provide funding for officers in Barbour, Harrison, Lewis and Upshur Counties.