Wesleyan Men's Soccer To Play For MEC Title - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Wesleyan Men's Soccer To Play For MEC Title

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Kalibat, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

After a 3-0 shut-out of Urbana in the semifinals, the West Virginia Wesleyan Men's soccer team has advanced to the MEC Championship game on Sunday. A shut-out for the Bobcats' is nothing new, for this marks their 10th clean sheet of the season.

Wesleyan now looks ahead to the challenge that is to come, facing the number 1 team in the nation, Charleston. In just two meetings this year, Charleston won at home, 5-3, and the two teams played to a 0-0 draw last week. 
Both Charleston and Wesleyan have the top two offenses and defenses in the MEC this year, heading into Sunday.

Four Bobcats, Josh Spencer, Kevin Nvambi, Paul Smith and Juwon Akintunde were named to All-MEC First Team and Coach Gavin Donaldson was rewarded MEC coach of the year.

Akintunde, a senior who leads the league with 17 goals this season, says that, "Our team can do very special things and I feel that if we carry that onto Sunday's game, we can, I'm very confident that we can get a result, possibly the win."
 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.