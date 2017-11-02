Wesleyan Men's Soccer To Play For MEC Title

After a 3-0 shut-out of Urbana in the semifinals, the West Virginia Wesleyan Men's soccer team has advanced to the MEC Championship game on Sunday. A shut-out for the Bobcats' is nothing new, for this marks their 10th clean sheet of the season.

Wesleyan now looks ahead to the challenge that is to come, facing the number 1 team in the nation, Charleston. In just two meetings this year, Charleston won at home, 5-3, and the two teams played to a 0-0 draw last week.

Both Charleston and Wesleyan have the top two offenses and defenses in the MEC this year, heading into Sunday.

Four Bobcats, Josh Spencer, Kevin Nvambi, Paul Smith and Juwon Akintunde were named to All-MEC First Team and Coach Gavin Donaldson was rewarded MEC coach of the year.

Akintunde, a senior who leads the league with 17 goals this season, says that, "Our team can do very special things and I feel that if we carry that onto Sunday's game, we can, I'm very confident that we can get a result, possibly the win."

