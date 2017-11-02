Fire scorches former bar in Elkins

A fire broke out in Elkins Thursday.

The Elkins Fire Department said it was notified just after noon about a fire at Lexy's, a former bar on South Davis Avenue.

The fire started underneath the building, and crews got the fire out before any major damage was done, fire officials said.

No one was in the building during the fire, and no one was injured, officials said.

There is no word on the fire's cause at this time.