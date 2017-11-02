Former Morgantown hookah lounge owner sentenced to prison

One of the former owners of a Morgantown hookah lounge was sentenced to prison Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Stephen Graziano, 25, of Morgantown, was sentenced to three years in prison for distributing synthetic marijuana, officials said.

From July 2012 through August 2014, Stephen Graziano and his brother, Nicholas Graziano, of Melville, NY, were the owners and operators of X-Hale Hookah Lounge in Morgantown, from which they distributed synthetic marijuana, which is also referred to as spice, K2, incense, or fake weed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The lounge was searched by federal authorities in April 2014.

Stephen Graziano and Nicholas Graziano pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance analogue.

Nicholas Graziano has not yet been sentenced.