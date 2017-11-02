WVU Students host a healthy aging fair for seniors at the Bridgeport Conference Center

West Virginia University students with the departments of Audiology, Occupational Therapy, Pharmacy, and more held a healthy aging fair at the Bridgeport Conference Center Thursday afternoon.

Flu shots, blood pressure checks and diabetes screenings were available.

Professors with the occupational therapy program said that often times multiple health factors like hearing loss or osteoporosis can cause people to fall.

"The biggest cause of illness and hospitalizations are falls in seniors so we like to bring attention to that and how to make the home safe so we actually have two stations focused on that but they're other stations that are kind of ancillary to it with vestibular health so like thinking about balance," said Amy Burt, assistant professor.

Exhibits that focused on diabetes showed examples of how much sugar is found in foods that people eat on a daily basis, like ice cream and soda.