Hometown Marketplace in Clarksburg celebrates its ribbon cutting

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
The City of Clarksburg and the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Hometown Marketplace to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony. 

Hometown Marketplace has been open since August and offers a unique shopping experience for customers. 

The market sells items from more than 60 vendors. It allows people who are interested in selling their products an opportunity to grow their small business in a less demanding atmosphere

"Well what we offer is for vendors to come in and set their stuff up and offer them the service that we will sell for them. They don't have to be here. They don't have to miss family events.," said owner Matthew Spatafore. 

Hometown Marketplace is located beside Jack's Furniture in the Eastpointe Shopping Center. 

