UPDATE: Officials Investigate Abandoned House Fire in Clarksburg

Update:

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clarksburg fire inspector, according to Captain Jim Green of the Clarksburg Fire Department.

No word on if there were any working utilities, but the house was abandoned, said Green.

Original Story:

911 officials said there was a structure fire last night in Harrison County.

A house fire started shortly after 11 pm on lee avenue in Clarksburg.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, and Harrison County EMS all responded.

