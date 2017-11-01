Opioid epidemic puts major strain on foster care system

Files, hundreds of them, crowd the shelves at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Each file represents a child in the foster care system.

A system that's overloaded as a result of the drug epidemic.

"That drug use is leading to an increased amount of domestic violence in the home that children are exposed to in the home. It's leading to tensions flaring when they're under the influence of drugs so we have more physical abuse. Parents giving these children controlled substances which unfortunately, tragically, is leading to more reports of sexual abuse," said Jenifer Pigot, Marion County chief assistant prosecuting attorney.

In 2014, Marion County had 50 abuse and neglect cases.

In 2015, 120 cases.

In 2016, 225 cases.

So far in 2017, the number sits at 150.

With the rapid increase of foster children, comes a shortage in foster parents.

"There are cases where we can't find an available foster home and the CPS workers divide the shift. And everyone is at the department and they're doing their best to get the kids fun food and play games or watch movies," said Pigot. "But these are kids that just left their home. That's all they know, those are their parents for better or worse and they're heartbroken. And it breaks your heart to watch them."

Many times those kids involved in those cases don't want to leave.

"It can be quite traumatic. Even though my parents are abusing and 'I don't like everything about them, they're still my loving parents.,"' said Dr. Ron Pearse, clinical psychologist.

When those parents lose custody of their children because of drug use, they face a long journey of rehabilitation if they ever want to get them back.

And once they do, it's not always for good.

"It's just a sad, it's a sad portion of these cases that you always worry. Am I going to see your face again for these same reasons," said Pigot.

Other times, reunification isn't possible at all.

In those instances children are usually moved approximately twice on the road to finding a new permanent home, which means case workers, schools and foster families can change.

That's where Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA comes in, an organization that uses local volunteers to advocate for children in the foster care system.

"One person who follows them is the person who knows them the best and that's what the volunteer can bring to the table," said Vesna Meinert, CASA Marion County director.

Other organizations like Academy Programs helps with substance abuse, residential and in-home treatment specifically for at risk children and their families.

"Unfortunately we're not without a full student body. We discharged a kid today, there's a kid already waiting to take that place," said Terry Collins, Academy Programs executive director.

To report child abuse you can anonymously call 1-800-352-6513.